Hate-filled racist messages posted in USC building on first day of spring semester

Two offensive signs were found in the University of South Carolina's Gambrell Hall on Tuesday, and many students are upset about the message.

The signs contained racial slurs and were hung up on a board for the school's African American studies program.

The student who tweeted the picture noted that the signs were hung the day after the MLK holiday and that she does not feel safe. She also claims that similar signs have been posted for the past two semesters at the school.

USC officials responded to the tweet, stating that the messages do not reflect the school's values and that the issue is being investigated.

These messages absolutely do not reflect what we believe as Carolinians. Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We have forwarded to university administrators for investigation. https://t.co/hOGGGCjnBo — University of South Carolina (@UofSC) January 16, 2018

USC Chief Diversity Officer and Senior Associate Provost for Inclusion, John Dozier, later released an official statement that read:

"This morning, flyers bearing racist language were discovered in several buildings on campus. This is unacceptable and inconsistent with our institutional values. At UofSC, we strive to create a campus built on the tenets of the Carolinian Creed, inclusivity and respect for all. These racist messages run contrary to who we are as Gamecocks and have no place at Carolina. University officials are continuing to investigate the matter."

