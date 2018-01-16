Hate-filled racist messages posted in USC building on first day of spring semester

Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
It’s only January, but there are some very important reasons to file your taxes early this year.More >>
Curious if the kids have school this morning? Wondering if you need to get ready for work? Check our closings page as they update throughout the day.More >>
Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on weather system that could give some of the Midlands a wintry mix by Wednesday.More >>
Deputies executing a search warrant following several community tips and complaints ended up making four arrests, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
The testimony comes just one week after a very public excommunication from Trump's closest confines following the publication of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury."More >>
Word of Trump's comments threatened to upend delicate negotiations over resolving the status of the hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children.More >>
The State of the State address will be LIVE at 7 p.m. on wistv.com and live on WIS News 10.More >>
President Trump rejected a bipartisan bill to resolve DACA last Thursday.More >>
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a suspect wanted for a drive-by shooting.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Education will now have an extra $20.5 million in South Carolina Education Lottery funding this year to purchase and replace aging school buses.More >>
