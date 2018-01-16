Sumter police warn AT&T customers about scam

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is warning AT&T wireless customers of a scam.

Customers are receiving calls from an automated system that shows up on the caller ID as their own number.

The message claims to be from AT&T and says that the wireless account has been flagged for security purposes. The message then asks the customer to enter the last four digits of a social security number.

Sumter County Sheriff's Office has spoken with AT&T and confirmed that this is a scam.

Deputies say that customers should not answer calls from their own numbers or give personal information to this automated system.

Copyright WIS 2018. All rights reserved.