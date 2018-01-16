Sumter Fire Department program member charged with arson

Thomas Carson Euten was charged with second degree arson.

A Sumter man who is a member of the Sumter Fire Department's Explorers program was charged with arson Tuesday Jan, 16.

Thomas Carson Euten, 17, is charged with second degree arson for a fire that severely damaged a mobile home Monday afternoon.

According to the report, Euten was striking matches and throwing them on the ground. A couch that was in the yard beside the mobile home caught fire. The couch fire quickly spread to the home, causing estimated damage of $40,000.

Euten was arrested and taken to the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center in Sumter.

A bond hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday at the detention center.