Water main break leaves Cayce residents without water, boil advi

Water main break leaves Cayce residents without water, boil advisory extended

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
A 6 inch water main break in the city of Cayce has left seventy-two homes without water. 

The water main break on Sunnyside Drive has effected residents on the following streets:

-Frink Street

-Laurie Street

-Northland Avenue

-Lucas Street

-Baxter Street

-Westview Drive

A boil water advisory has been issued for an additional 24 hours after the water is restored by The City of Cayce officials.

