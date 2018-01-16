Copy-DEVELOPING: Possible hostage situation

DEVELOPING: Possible hostage situation - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -

FOX 54 has learned of a possible hostage situation in North Augusta.

We have crews out on West Ave. We're working to get more details, but we do know that the northbound lane has been blocked off. We will bring you more information as this story develops.

