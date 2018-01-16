York County shooting suspect in custody, detective in critical condition

Detective Mike Doty (top left), Sgt. Buddy Brown (top right), Sgt. Randy Clinton (bottom left), and Sgt. Kyle Cummings (bottom right) (Source: York County Sheriff's Office)

Three deputies and one officer are in the hospital after a shooting in York County on Monday night.

Suspect Christian McCall, 47, was also shot and is now in custody.

The incident occurred at 10:57 p.m. on South Parham Road and reportedly began as a domestic dispute according to York County Sheriff's Office.

K9 units arrived on the scene around 10:57 p.m. Shots were fired during the initial chase, injuring K9 handler Sgt. Randy Clinton. Clinton is a 34 year veteran of York County Sheriff's Office. Clinton's injuries are non-life threatening.

The search for the suspect continued with the SWAT team and other agencies on Tuesday morning.

That’s how the solicitor is advising law enforcement to proceed, he says @wis10 https://t.co/JbztDneJwd — Ashleigh Holland (@AshleighHNews) January 16, 2018

Additional shots were fired from the suspect at 3:31 a.m. and officers returned fire. In the exchange, two deputies and a York City officer were wounded.

A 13-year vet of York County, Sgt. Buddy Brown sustained non-life threatening injuries. York city officer Sgt. Kyle Cummings, SWAT team, and Chesterfield County vet, was also wounded.

Detective Mike Dowdy, the 12-year vet in York County, is in critical condition. The Sheriff's Office is asking for continued prayers

SLED is currently still investigating the incident.

