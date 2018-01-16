3 deputies, 1 officer hurt in York County shooting

Three deputies and one officer are in the hospital after a shooting in York County on Monday night.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on South Parham Road and reportedly began as a domestic dispute according to York County Sheriff's Office. One suspect in the incident was also shot.

The shooting is currently under investigation and the officers' conditions are unknown at this time.

WIS will continue to update this story.

