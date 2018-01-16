First Alert Wednesday for Winter Weather

First Alert Wednesday for Potential Winter Weather



Our winds turn to the South/Southwest today giving us warmer temperatures by afternoon. Clouds increase late our next cold front comes our way.

Ahead of the cold front will be an area of precipitation Wednesday morning. With warmer temperatures the “snow growth” region of the atmosphere is on the boarder of being too warm for snow, along with a tremendous amount of dry air in place any moisture that forms more than likely will be light as we’ll see rain mixed with snow and a few burst of quick heavy snow. Best time frame would be between 4AM-11AM. Generally a dusting to .50” of snow is possible. Many areas will receive no accumulation.



Sunshine returns Wednesday afternoon with highs middle 40s. We’ll start to warm up by Friday as we’ll see middle 50s…look for the 60s by the weekend with our next chance of widespread rain comes by Monday.



Forecast:



Today: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs middle 50s



Tonight: Increasing clouds with a 30% chance of light snow or snow/rain mix developing late. Lows lower 30s



First Alert Wednesday: Cloudy with a 30% chance of snow/snow showers through mid-morning. A dusting to .50” of snow possible. Most locations receiving no accumulation. Skies clear by afternoon. Highs middle 40s



Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 40s

































