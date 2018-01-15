Deputies seek woman for alleged theft of credit, debit cards

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a woman who may have stolen a credit card.

According to officials, the woman was seen at Seven Oaks Park Leisure Center entering an employee’s office. Moments later, the employee noticed their debit and credit cards were missing.

The woman was wearing a dark-colored top with dark pants.

If you have seen this woman, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

