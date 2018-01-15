FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Accident forces lane closure on I-20 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Accident forces lane closure on I-20

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Connect
(Source: SCDOT) (Source: SCDOT)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

An accident on Interstate 20 closed one lane near Exit 72 Monday evening.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the right lane of I-20 East has been shut down because of a collision.

No injuries have been reported, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

All lanes are now open. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly