FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Accident forces lane closure on I-20

An accident on Interstate 20 closed one lane near Exit 72 Monday evening.
According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the right lane of I-20 East has been shut down because of a collision.
No injuries have been reported, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
All lanes are now open.
