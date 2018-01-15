SC veteran sues Dorn VA, cites 'torturous acts' by VA in their lack of care

A Navy veteran says Dorn VA Medical Center made a huge mistake and now he's filed a lawsuit to make the VA pay. (Source: WIS)

Eric Walker, Sr. says Dorn VA was negligent when it switched his urine sample with another person's sample in May 2015.

He claims that mix-up led to doctors diagnosing him with a cocaine problem. What Walker needed, however, was emergency surgery for gallbladder and pancreas disease.

Walker's lawsuit against the VA is seeking reimbursement for pain and suffering and the medical bills he incurred after being treated at Lexington Medical Center.

We have reached out to Dorn for a comment.

You can view the legal documents here:

Second document:

