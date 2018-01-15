Gamecocks drop one spot in AP Top 25

South Carolina's Alexis Jennings can barely get off a shot between Tennessee's Jaime Nared, left, and Mercedes Russell during second-half action in Columbia, S.C. on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

Despite suffering their third loss of the year, the South Carolina Gamecocks remain in the top 10 of the AP Top 25.

Previously ranked ninth, the Gamecocks fall one spot after an 86-70 loss at home to Tennessee. The Gamecocks were without team captain A’ja Wilson, who suffered a right ankle sprain late in the fourth quarter against Auburn.

Carolina also suffered a loss during the game when sophomore forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan suffered an apparent leg injury Sunday against the Lady Vols. Both Wilson and Herbert Harrigan were scheduled to have MRIs on Monday.

South Carolina is now the only team in the top 10 with more than two losses on their record. Undefeated Connecticut remains atop the rankings while Louisville, Mississippi State, and Baylor each move up one spot in the poll. Notre Dame, who suffered a 100-67 loss to Louisville last week, fell to fifth in the poll.

The Gamecocks will be on the road for the next two games. First, Dawn Staley’s squad pays a visit to Nashville at 8 p.m. on Thursday when they take on Vanderbilt. On Sunday, Carolina heads to Rupp Arena to play Kentucky at noon.

Full AP poll

1. UConn

2. Louisville

3. Mississippi State

4. Baylor

5. Notre Dame

6-25: https://t.co/HlNUE8EVsM pic.twitter.com/CFEe8MjOyQ — NCAA Women's BKB (@ncaawbb) January 15, 2018

