1,000+ pounds of trash removed from Congaree River during MLK service project

The Congaree Riverkeeper group is honoring Dr. King's legacy through environmental volunteering here in the Midlands.

In all, 40 volunteers came out this morning to help clean up Smith Branch at Earlewood Park. Volunteers picked up trash out of the streams and surrounding areas.

Smith branch also flows into the Broad River Canal. The Canal serves as a source of drinking water supply for the City of Columbia.

"All this pollution, all this trash, and litter that we have is an issue," Congaree Riverkeeper Bill Stangler said. "We want these folks to be vocal about it when they go and talk to their local governments or elected officials later on. They can say I was at Smith Branch, I cleaned up a couple hundred plastic bags, we've got a problem we need to address."

The Riverkeeper says more than 1,000 pounds of trash was removed from the river on Monday. The next cleanup will be held in February around Valentines Day.

