Winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $300K sold in Orangeburg

Check your tickets!

A person in Orangeburg won $300,000 on Friday. The winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was bought at Gaz-Bah #14 at 951 Chestnut Street.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn and the ticket holder "Powered-Up" for an additional $1 to see the $100,000-prize increase to $300,000.

The winning numbers are 1, 3, 15, 16, and 38. The Power-Up number was 3.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

More than 4,600 winning tickets won prizes from $1 to $300,000 in Friday night's Palmetto Cash 5 drawing. The odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,606,214.

For more information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

