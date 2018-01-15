MLK Day events in the Midlands

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday honoring the late Dr. King's birthday and legacy.

This year, the holiday falls on Monday, Jan. 15 and there are many ways to celebrate in the Midlands. Below is a list of events taking place in our local area on Monday to honor Dr. King.

Monday Jan. 15, 2018

SC NAACP Annual Prayer Service

8:30 a.m. Zion Baptist Church, 701 Washington Street

March lineup

9:20 a.m. Washington and Gadsden Street

King Day at the Dome March

9:30 a.m., Downtown Columbia

This event will be hosted by the NAACP. The organization says they are marching for education equity, a fair criminal justice system, voting rights, affordable housing, fair employment and healthcare for all.

King Day Rally at the Dome

10 a.m. South Carolina State House, Corner of Main Street and Gervais Street

MLK Day of Service Cleanup

10 a.m.-1 p.m., Earlewood Park, Columbia

The Congaree Riverkeeper will honor Dr. King through environmental volunteering by hosting "a day on, not a day off." The group will provide supplies to clean Smith Branch.

Chappelle Memorial, AME Church

11 a.m., Chappelle Memorial AME Church, Columbia

This year's annual MLK Day program will honor leaders in the communications field. The service will be led by Jamie O. Graham Sr.

FAAAC Presents in Celebration of Dreamers

12- 3 p.m, Columbia Museum of Art

This free event hosted by Friends of African American Art and Culture for a short film screening and live performances.

