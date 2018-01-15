I-77 lane closure to cause traffic delays - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

I-77 lane closure to cause traffic delays

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The left lane of I-77 Northbound will be closed due to construction Monday, Jan. 15 until 3:59 p.m. according to South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The lane will be closed between I-26-Cayce and Exit 2. 

Copyright WIS 2018. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly