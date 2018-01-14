21-year-old driver charged with felony DUI after fatal car wreck

A 21-year-old is facing felony DUI charges after a fatal early morning collision in Barnwell County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Austin Hubbard is being held at the Barnwell County Detention Center on a charge of felony DUI resulting in death.

Troopers said just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Hubbard was traveling south on Harris Road near Joey Zorn Boulevard when his car went off the left side of the roadway. The car hit an embankment before overturning and ejecting the front seat passenger.

That passenger died at the scene of the crash. Their identification has not yet been released by the coroner.

Three other people were in the back seat of the car at the time of the crash, but SCHP said they all were OK and suffered no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP and the MAIT team.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.