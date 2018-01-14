Former Morris College President dead at 89

WIS has learned the former President of Morris College has died.

Doctor Luns Richardson passed away on Saturday in his hometown of Hartsville, SC. He was 89 years old.

The school announced his death on their twitter page.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of Dr. Luns C. Richardson, President Emeritus of Morris College. Dr. Richardson passed on 1/13/2018 in his hometown of Hartsville, SC at the the age of 89. Funeral arrangements are to yet to be announced. pic.twitter.com/5chm5GsHZv — Morris College (@MorrisColl1908) January 14, 2018

