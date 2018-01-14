Former Morris College President dead at 89 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Former Morris College President dead at 89

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Morris College/ Twitter) (Source: Morris College/ Twitter)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

WIS has learned the former President of Morris College has died.

Doctor Luns Richardson passed away on Saturday in his hometown of Hartsville, SC. He was 89 years old.

The school announced his death on their twitter page.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

