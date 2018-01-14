21-year-old arrested, charged for deadly shooting at Columbia apartment complex

A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night at a Columbia apartment complex.

Bobby Ray Robbins, 21, faces multiple charges including murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers say Robbins is accused of shooting his sister’s boyfriend who the coroner identified as Jerome D. Palmer, 26, of Columbia. Palmer died from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the coroner.

The shooting happened between 5:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on the 7700 block of Bailey Street in the Colony Apartments located at 3545 W Beltline Boulevard.

Officers say Robbins was arrested moments after the shooting. Robbins was running away from the scene and refused to stop for police commands. He was also seen tossing a handgun as he was attempting to escape. That weapon was recovered by officers and seized for evidence.

Officers say Robbins was questioned at CPD headquarters before being transferred to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

