Apartment shooting leaves one dead, one detained by officers

The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened Saturday evening on the 7700 block of Bailey Street in the Colony Apartments located at 3545 W Beltline Boulevard.

Details are extremely limited right now, however, WIS was able to confirm that one man was killed and officers have one man detained. We are told that the person is not under arrest at this time as investigators are still working to determine if he is a suspect.

#CPDUpdate: Investigators are following strong leads in Bailey Street’s deadly shooting case. We’ll provide updates when additional info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/ejSTKRQih2 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 14, 2018

