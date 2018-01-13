Sumter deputies locate man's body with several gunshot wounds

Sumter County deputies are investigating after a man’s body was discovered Saturday morning.

The body was found with multiple gunshot wounds on East Newberry Avenue at about 10:30 a.m. Investigators believe the man was shot several hours before they found his body.

The Sumter County Coroner identified the victim as Jarvis Omar Rush, 34, of Sumter. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.