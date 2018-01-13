Columbia man arrested after vandalizing own car, causing a scene in Five Points

A Columbia man is behind bars after police said he was being “boisterous” and cursing in front of patrons in Five Points in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Michael David Anastasion, 42, is charged with public disorderly conduct.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Harden Street just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers said Anastasion appeared to be grossly intoxicated as he wasn’t steady on his feet and kept cursing in public. He was also seen vandalizing and writing obscene things on his own car.

Anastasion’s behavior drew a large crowd, according to officers.

After being arrested, officers said Anastasion dropped to his knees and refused to adhere to what they police were saying. He injured his knees when he dropped but refused medical treatment when EMS arrived.

Anastasion is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.