Midlands community members once again brave the 'Polar Bear Plunge' for charity

Around one hundred eager people showed up both to watch and take the brave plunge into the cold waters of Lake Carolina Saturday afternoon.

Several groups helped raise around $27,000 for "Children's Charities of the Midlands," the charitable organization of the Lake Carolina community. Children's Charities of the Midlands will now select several area charities to donate that money to.

The event is in its 14th year and those who jumped at Sunset Park said when it comes to helping charities, it's all worth it.

"It's not cold just suck it up and just come and jump man,” Jayson Matthews said.

“It's always fun, it's for a good cause, why not. Just come out and have fun with us," Pierce Mulero said.

The youngest jumper in the event’s history jumped Saturday at only 3 years old.

This is one of three events that the Lake Carolina Community puts on every year to raise money for their charitable organization. Their next event will be an oyster roast on March 11th.

