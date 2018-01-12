FIRST ALERT: Winter weather advisory issued for parts of the Midlands for Wednesday

Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on weather system that could give some of the Midlands a wintry mix Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several Midlands counties until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday is an Alert Day for the threat of some wintry weather that could cross the Midlands. We’re keeping a close eye on a fast-moving cold front to our west that will slide through our area Wednesday.

The front will have limited moisture along it and dry air ahead of it as it moves into the Midlands at first. Still, as the front moves in, we’ll likely have enough uplift and cold weather in the atmosphere to see a rain/snow mix early before the precipitation transitions to all snow briefly and begins to dissipate.

On Wednesday, starting around 3 a.m. or so, we’ll start seeing rain moving in for parts of the area from west to east. Temperatures will likely be well above freezing first, supporting rain, then sleet. Some snow will start mixing with the rain through mid-morning for the Central Midlands. However, for some of our western and northern counties, the transition to snow will start sooner as our temperatures start to fall.

Snow will continue to move east through the Central Midlands, with areas along the I-95 corridor seeing the least snow, since rain and sleet will continue to be in the mix. By early-to-mid Wednesday afternoon, we’ll start seeing this system move farther east and dissipating.

So, how much snow are we talking about? Several locations under the Winter Weather Advisory (Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Richland and Saluda) could see anywhere from a dusting up to an inch of snow. For counties like Fairfield, Kershaw, northern Newberry and parts of northern Lee, we’ll have to watch closely. We could see some slightly higher amounts of snow in those areas, closer to an inch and possibly more.

Areas in Orangeburg, parts of Calhoun, Sumter and Clarendon counties might not see quite as much accumulating snow since rain may hang around a little longer. However, keep in mind, snowflakes will still mix in with the rain, and there may be a brief period of snow showers or flurries before the event ends, but we’re not expecting much snow accumulation in these areas.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. So, any moisture that’s still lingering on the ground, bridges and overpasses will likely freeze and will cause some problems. Be careful. We’ll continue to keep you updated about the wintry weather moving in. But remember, if we don’t have all of the ingredients coming together Wednesday, parts of the Midlands could miss out on the snow.

