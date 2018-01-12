FIRST ALERT: Winter weather advisory issued for parts of the Midlands

Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on weather system that could give some of the Midlands a wintry mix by Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for several Midlands counties until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday is an Alert Day for the threat of some wintry weather that could cross the Midlands. We’re keeping a close eye on a fast-moving cold front to our west that will slide through our area Wednesday.

Ahead of the front, we’ll see increasing clouds. Temperatures will start our Wednesday in the low and mid 30s. As the front crosses our area Wednesday morning, it will have limited moisture with it.

And with rising temperatures through the day, we believe this will be a quick shot of a rain/snow mix for parts of the Midlands, mainly during the first half of your Wednesday.

Right now, we don’t expect much accumulation from any snow that develops, that’s if any snow develops from this system at all. The front is forecast to move by fairly quickly.

Here are a few challenges with this forecast and things to keep in mind. First, there’s not a ton of moisture with this front, and historically, here in the Midlands, we don’t get much snow from systems like this.

Also, the front will be moving into some dry air, so that won’t help our situation.

When parts of the Midlands got snow two weeks ago, we had a lot of moisture (from the south) that was available for areas along at east of I-95, which allowed for more snow to develop in those areas.

Second, the front has to cross the mountains before it gets here, which might limit more of the moisture and snow from moving in our direction. If we don’t have enough moisture, we’re not going to get much snow, if any at all.

And last, the coldest push of air will likely chase the precipitation, meaning the coldest temperatures will likely arrive after the moisture. That scenario would limit accumulations.

Still, this forecast is worth watching. At this time, little to no accumulation is expected from this fast-moving front. The Central Midlands could see up to a dusting. Some communities may just see a few flakes mixed with rain.

Areas closer to the North Carolina State Line could see anywhere from a dusting to a half inch of snow. But if we don’t get all of the ingredients coming together, the Midlands will miss out on the snow all-together.

High temperatures will rise into the low and mid 40s on Wednesday. Lows will sink into the teens and 20s.

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for more updates.

