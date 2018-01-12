FIRST ALERT: Winter storm warning issued for parts of the Midlands

Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
The following bridges and roadways are closed to due dangerous conditions caused by freezing weather.More >>
People also felt the"boom" from the likely meteor, which registered a 2.0 in magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
Republican leaders are racing against a Friday deadline for pushing a short-term spending bill through Congress.More >>
Firefighters with the Columbia Fire Department are currently working a fire at a well-known club on Jacob Road. Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Jacob Road early Wednesday morning at Platinum Plus, CFD dispatch confirmed. No word on the amount of damage caused by the fire. Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on weather system that could give some of the Midlands a wintry mix by Wednesday.More >>
Flu is blanketing the US, but officials think it may decline soon.More >>
Curious if the kids have school this morning? Wondering if you need to get ready for work? Check our closings page as they update throughout the day.More >>
After seeing a homeless man bleeding through his socks on the train, a single father took the shoes off his feet and gave them away.More >>
The testimony comes just one week after a very public excommunication from Trump's closest confines following the publication of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury."More >>
A student at the University of South Carolina tweeted a picture of offensive signs found in Gambrell Hall Tuesday, Jan. 16.More >>
