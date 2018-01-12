FIRST ALERT: Winter storm warning issued for parts of the Midlands

Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on weather system that could give some of the Midlands a wintry mix Wednesday.

Three Midlands counties are now under a winter storm warning. Those counties are Newberry, Fairfield and Kershaw counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several Midlands counties until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

STAY AHEAD OF THE STORM WITH THE WIS NEWS 10 FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP. DOWNLOAD HERE!

The long awaited cold front will be here today giving us a good chance of light accumulating snow across many places in the Midlands. There are a number of factors at play that could blossom our snow totals and lower them as well.

More snow: IF by mid-morning, Low pressure looks to develop just over the mountains and aid in lifting air into the snow growth region of the atmosphere as it moves south and east.

Less snow: A dry slot of air south of Atlanta moving east could aid in drying up the atmosphere and lower snow chances.

The key to watch is which one wins. We’ll be keeping a close eye on things this morning. In any event, we’ll see a decent chance of rain changing to all snow by 8AM.

Temperatures will be the key over the next few hours as anything that falls will be as rain until we reach the lower 30s. Then look for a rain/snow mix, then the changeover to light snow. Roads, driveways, sidewalks, handrails…generally any surface outside will become slippery. Use caution! Snow will end by late afternoon then skies start to clear.

Snow accumulations could change with future updates

Snow Accumulations:

Northern Midlands: 2” with a few 3” locations Lancaster and Chesterfield counties

Central Midlands: 1” – 2”

Southern Midlands: 0-.50”

Forecast:

First Alert Today: Rain, rain/snow mix changing to light snow by mid-morning. Temperatures falling during the day. Highs in the 40s early falling to lower to middle 30s by late afternoon.

Tonight: Clear and much colder. Lows in the upper teens

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 40s

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.