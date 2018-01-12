FIRST ALERT: Wednesday has the potential for winter weather

For the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, we will start the day with temperatures in the 20s. We will only warm up to the 40s, however, with wind from the NE at 5-10mph, it will feel much cooler than the 40s.

Cold High pressure is in charge of the forecast today with below normal temperatures. A quick jump on the thermometer on Tuesday then another quick cold snap midweek before warmer temperatures by the weekend.

Of course, all eyes are on the approaching cold front that will be here on Wednesday (giving us the colder temperatures) Will there be enough moisture to give us some snow or at the very least snow flurries? The famous models have been all over the road with this system for a number of reasons. One of those reasons is the development of an upper level Low. These are inherently hard to predict and forecast.

Ahead of the front will be a line of snow/snow showers. By the time it reaches the Midlands it will be a thin and light band…it could pick up a little Atlantic moisture as it moves southeast giving the southern Midlands and to the coast a better chance of seeing some winter weather. However, all of this would be very light with little to no accumulation. We’ll see sunshine by Wednesday afternoon as the system quickly moves out.

Chilly temperatures behind the front will give way to a warming trend by Friday with middle to upper 60s by Sunday.

Forecast:

Today MLK Day: Sunny and chilly. Highs middle 40s

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low middle to upper 20s

Tuesday: Increasing clouds late, warmer. Highs middle 50s

First Alert Wednesday: Cloudy with a 30% chance of snow/snow showers and flurries early then clearing skies breezy and cooler. Highs middle 40s

What you can expect:

