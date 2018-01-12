FIRST ALERT: Could the Midlands see another round of wintry weather soon?

On Friday, several snow forecasts began floating around social media, suggesting that South Carolina could see snow by the middle of next week, including areas right here in the Midlands. So, your WIS First Alert Weather Team wants to explain a few things before you start making decisions and/or canceling any plans into next week.

We will be closely watching the forecast late Tuesday into Wednesday. Some of our forecast models have suggested that parts of the Midlands could see some wintry weather by midweek.

With some chilly weather in place, both the European and GFS models have indicated that a weather system could swing through, giving way to at least a rain/snow mix for the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday. The GFS even has a digging trough moving into the southeast U.S. with a developing surface low just offshore the South Carolina coast by Wednesday, which could support snow if that model verifies.

We have several days to fine tune your forecast, but continue to check back in for the latest First Alert Weather updates as we move through the weekend into early next week.

