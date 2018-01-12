FIRST ALERT: Black ice causing slick roads for Thursday morning's commute

Your WIS First Alert Weather Team continues to track some wintry weather moving through the area, but once the threat of rain and snow moves out, we’ll be left with slick roads.

The First Alert Weather Team has also issued an ALERT DAY for Thursday morning as icy roads could be in play during your commute.

The Midlands is under a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Yesterday’s rain and rain/snow mix is making for slick roads with patches of ice this morning as temperatures will be in the 20s. So, any lingering snow or moisture still on the ground will freeze for several locations, creating black ice.

Bridges and overpasses will freeze first. Be careful on the roads on Thursday morning.

We’re expecting sunshine and highs in the 40s by Thursday afternoon.

High pressure will remain in the forecast through the weekend with warming temperatures. Highs in the 40s today will move into the 60s by the weekend.

The next chance of rain comes with the next front on Monday.

