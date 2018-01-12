FIRST ALERT: Another Winter Storm is approaching

For the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, we will start the day with temperatures in the 20s. We will only warm up to the 40s, however, with wind from the NE at 5-10mph, it will feel much cooler than the 40s.

On Tuesday, some changes will start to arrive in the area and daytime highs will warm up to the middle 50s. Tuesday afternoon we will start to track an approaching upper-level storm system that could kick off a rain/snow mix in some parts of the state.

Several of the weather forecasting models that we use have been showing cold air and moisture in place late Tuesday into the first part of the day Wednesday for some parts of the Midlands of South Carolina. One of our most reliable models, The GFS model, has removed the possibility of rain/snow from the forecast for the Midlands but shows snow redeveloping near I-95 and in the Pee Dee, Grand Strand and Lowcountry.

The European model continues to show a rain-snow mix for late Tuesday/early Wednesday. The European is the most aggressive and shows snow showers for the Upstate and a sleet/snow/rain mix for the Midlands and then a cold rain for the eastern portion of the state.

The North American Model shows a cold rain and a mix of sleet/snow/freezing rain into early Wednesday for the Midlands and points east.

The First Alert Team wants you to know that the models are not in total agreement on what will happen so they will continue to watch the possibilities and alert you to any and all changes.

Stay tuned for updates.

What you can expect:

Sunday Night: Very cold, Overnight lows in the low 20s, Wind Chills in the teens

Monday: Sunny and Cold, Wind Chills in the 30s, Wind: NE 5 -10mph

Tuesday: Much Warmer, Mix of Sun and Clouds, Highs in the middle 50s, Wind: SW 5-10mph

First Alert Wednesday: Early morning Rain/Snow Mix possible, AM Temps near freezing, Afternoon highs in the low 40s. Rain/Snow Chance 20%

