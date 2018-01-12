Vulgar word has Midlands ministers critical of President Trump

There’s been unanswered questions, outrage, and shock, after the word spread - a vulgar word, allegedly spoken by President Donald Trump inside of the Oval Office on Thursday - during a meeting on immigration.

Sources inside report the President said, “Why do we want all these people from [expletive] countries coming here?”

That insult was reportedly meant for Haiti, El Salvador, and African countries.

“If it’s not straight-up racist, it is at the very least xenophobia. It’s a fear of people from another culture, simply based on association," Sandhills Community Church's Rev. Jeff Philpott says.

Philpott is disappointed, to say the least.

“But there are certainly times when I am frustrated and almost embarrassed for us, as a nation, by things I hear. On the flip side, he’s saying what he thinks and perhaps there’s something in that, but I can’t help but think that my mother would reprimand him," he says.

President Trump denied using the curse word in a tweet storm on Friday. He spoke on behalf of Martin Luther King, Jr., Day while signing the proclamation on Friday. he wouldn't answer any questions on the alleged comment.

In Newberry County on Friday, on Congressman from South Carolina took up for him.

“The issues that come up are so minor compared to the good things he’s done. There is a reason that we’ve got tax reform that every worker in Samsung is going to take home more money," Congressman Ralph Norman (R- SC) said.

Haitians have reacted to the suspected slur. One minister from Haiti says he is not offended.

“You know I found that insults tend to say more about the person who is saying them than they do about whoever they’re aimed at," Loren Romeus said.

Governor Henry McMaster attended an event in Newberry County on Friday, but would not take questions on the topic. Instead, he restated his support for the President.

