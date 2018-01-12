UPDATE: Lanes reopen following collision on I-20 WB near Broad R - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: Lanes reopen following collision on I-20 WB near Broad River Rd.

All lanes are blocked on I-20 westbound two miles passed the Broad River Road exit.  (Source: SC DOT) All lanes are blocked on I-20 westbound two miles passed the Broad River Road exit.  (Source: SC DOT)
All lanes have reopened on I-20 westbound near Broad River Road exit following a collision.  

Congestion is still in the area following the collision just before 5 p.m. Friday. 

The collision is being reported with injuries at this time.  

