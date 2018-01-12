UPDATE: Lanes reopen following collision on I-20 WB near Broad River Rd.

All lanes are blocked on I-20 westbound two miles passed the Broad River Road exit. (Source: SC DOT)

All lanes have reopened on I-20 westbound near Broad River Road exit following a collision.

Congestion is still in the area following the collision just before 5 p.m. Friday.

The collision is being reported with injuries at this time.

Update: Collision; I-20 WB: 1 mi W of Exit68, no lns clsd, Ocrd: 4:55PM.| 5:54P — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) January 12, 2018

