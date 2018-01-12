UPDATE: Lanes reopen following collision on I-20 WB near Broad River Rd.

All lanes are blocked on I-20 westbound two miles passed the Broad River Road exit. (Source: SC DOT) (WIS) -
All lanes have reopened on I-20 westbound near Broad River Road exit following a collision.
Congestion is still in the area following the collision just before 5 p.m. Friday.
The collision is being reported with injuries at this time.
