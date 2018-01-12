Local teams to take part in MLK hoops showcase

Starting Saturday, 20 teams will compete in the 3rd Annual Crescent Construction Boys’ and Girls’ MLK Bash.

Teams from across the state will make their way to Eau Claire High to compete in the holiday showcase. It is a two-day event that will feature girls’ high school basketball teams on Saturday while the boys’ teams will compete on Monday.

Below is a slate of scheduled games:

GIRLS

11 a.m. – Cardinal Newman vs. Dreher

12:30 p.m. Swansea vs. Richland Northeast

2 p.m. – Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Spring Valley

3:30 p.m. – Lower Richland vs. Westwood

5 p.m. – Wilson vs. Ridge View

BOYS

11 a.m. – Hartsville vs. Cardinal Newman

12:30 p.m. – Sumter vs. Wilson

2 p.m. – Hammond vs. Lower Richland

3:30 p.m. – York Prep vs. Lakewood

5 p.m. – Ridge View vs. Keenan

