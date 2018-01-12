Local teams to take part in MLK hoops showcase

Starting Saturday, 20 teams will compete in the 3rd Annual Crescent Construction Boys’ and Girls’ MLK Bash.
Teams from across the state will make their way to Eau Claire High to compete in the holiday showcase. It is a two-day event that will feature girls’ high school basketball teams on Saturday while the boys’ teams will compete on Monday.
Below is a slate of scheduled games:
GIRLS
11 a.m. – Cardinal Newman vs. Dreher
12:30 p.m. Swansea vs. Richland Northeast
2 p.m. – Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Spring Valley
3:30 p.m. – Lower Richland vs. Westwood
5 p.m. – Wilson vs. Ridge View
BOYS
11 a.m. – Hartsville vs. Cardinal Newman
12:30 p.m. – Sumter vs. Wilson
2 p.m. – Hammond vs. Lower Richland
3:30 p.m. – York Prep vs. Lakewood
5 p.m. – Ridge View vs. Keenan
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.