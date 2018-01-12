Columbia man charged with attempted murder in Broad River Rd. incident

Police arrested Devin Wade Berry, 25, and charged him with attempted murder from the shooting in the 7900 block of Broad River Road. (Source: Irmo Police Department/Facebook)

Irmo police announced the arrest of a Columbia man stemming from a shooting investigation on Jan. 10.

Police arrested Devin Wade Berry, 25, and charged him with attempted murder from the shooting in the 7900 block of Broad River Road.

Berry has also been charged with a number of other charges related to the shooting incident. He's currently detained at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and will have a bond hearing Friday afternoon.

