Midlands schools build homes with Habitat for Humanity

Friday marked the first week of Brookland-Cayce High School and Airport High School working together to build walls for homes in need.

This is part of Habitat for Humanity’s project to build homes for those less fortunate.

The two schools created a class to have high school students help build the homes.

“It’s enjoyable. It’s fun rather than boring sitting in a class all day," Airport High School senior, Joshua Scott said.

There are a total of six students currently working to build 33 walls for a house that will soon be built in Cayce. Students started this week and have 10 of the 33 walls finished.

Over 500 pieces of wood are used to build the outside walls of the house. Rather than paying outside contractors, Habitat for Humanity is saving about $2,000 while students are gaining a taste of what working in the real world is like.

"We are using the tools that they would be using if they choose this line of work as a career," Kenny Shumpert, the building construction instructor said.

Along with the real-life experience, they are making a positive impact on the community.

"Helping out people is just something I love doing, so we get to have fun and help out people, so it’s the best of both worlds really," Scott said.

"They’re excited about the fact that they are building something in their community that they will be able to show their friends and other people, parents, whoever,” Shumpert explained.

The students will have their walls of the house completed by March 8th, which is when Habitat for Humanity will start the final building process near Tree street in Cayce.

