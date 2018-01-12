Senator: Lindsey Graham objected to President Trump's comments on African countries

South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham was in the room when President Donald Trump reportedly referred to several third-world and African countries as a derogatory term during a bipartisan meeting on immigration.More >>
South Carolina lawmakers are considering allowing inmates to be electrocuted when they face execution.
South Carolina's governor said he is seeking an exemption from the Trump administration's offshore drilling expansion.
South Carolina lawmakers are returning for a session sure to be focused on how to help utility ratepayers recover from a multibillion-dollar nuclear construction debacle.
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is co-signing legislation in an effort to curb sexual harassment in the workplace.
