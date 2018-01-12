The curtain opens soon for LifeChance

Next week, the Columbia Classical Ballet company will open the curtain on its annual LifeChance - international ballet gala of the stars.



The Columbia Classical Ballet's LifeChance Gala will be Saturday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts. Every year, this extraordinary ballet performance proudly salutes a charitable organization. This year it is Heroes in Blue.

Heroes in Blue is committed to "promoting positive police and community relationships through empathy and action and providing support to the colleagues and families of fallen officers."

Along with the Columbia Classical Ballet's own Company dancers, this performance will feature several dancers from renowned ballet companies such as Boston Ballet, Pennsylvania Ballet and Washington Ballet.

Midlands native and award-winning dancer Brooklyn Mack will be one of the show's stars.

Brooklyn began his dance training at age 12 with Radenko Pavlovich, artistic director of Columbia Classical Ballet. He is now in his 8th season with The Washington Ballet.

No proceeds come from the Ballet itself, but two generous donors, one anonymous and the other, Fisher Communications, will write checks to the honoree. If 1,500 are in attendance, each donor will write a check for $1,500 to Heroes in Blue.

The goal is to raise $5,000 by increasing attendance and private donations through exposure leading up to and during the event. Mrs. Kassy Alia, founder of Heroes in Blue, all police officers, and all other first responders will be given special recognition before the show.

The Columbia Classical Ballet proudly trains and rehearses at the Pavlovich Dance School located at 25 Forest Lake Place, in Forest Acres. Founded in 1991 by Artistic Director Radenko Pavlovich and Columbia arts advocate Lee Lumpkin, the Company is comprised of the highest-caliber dancers from Columbia and all over the world.

For tickets call The Koger Center at 803-251-2222 or go online at www.KogerCenterForTheArts.com.

