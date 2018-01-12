After stellar season, Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp and his assistants just got new contracts

South Carolina’s Board of Trustees just approved new contracts for head football coach Will Muschamp and his assistants along with strength and conditioning coach Jeff Dillman.

After taking over the program off of a 3-9 season in 2015, Muschamp and his staff improved the team’s record to six wins in his first season and then nine this year, which included a 26-19 win over Michigan in the Outback Bowl.

Muschamp, who was down to three years on his original contract signed December 6, 2015, has been extended for three years through 2023.

Muschamp also received a salary increase and will now make $4.2 million next season, with a salary increase of $200,000 per year. If he were to buyout in the first year of his contract, he would owe USC $4 million.

Each of the assistant coaches, plus Dillman, received a raise and contract extension as well, with a salary pool of $5.1 million. Those numbers can be seen below.

Muschamp will hold a press conference at noon on Friday.

Muschamp’s contract

2018: 4.2 million

2019: 4.4 million

2020: 4.6 million

2021: 4.8 million

2022: 5.0 million

2023: 5.2 million

Assistant coaches’ contracts

Travaris Robinson: $1.2 million – contract ends Dec. 31, 2020

Bryan McClendon: $650,000 – contract ends Dec. 31, 2019

Bobby Bentley: $400,000 – contract ends May 31, 2019

Coleman Hutzler: $475,000 – contract ends May 31, 2019

Mike Peterson: $300,000 – contract ends May 31, 2019

Lance Thompson: $550,000 – contract ends Dec. 31, 2019

Pat Washington: $300,000 – contract ends May 31, 2019

Eric Wolford: $600,000 – contract ends Dec. 31, 2019

Kyle Krantz: $125,000 – contract ends May 31, 2019

Jeff Dillman: $425,000 – contract ends May 31, 2019

Copyright 2018 The Big Spur. All rights reserved.