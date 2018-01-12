Tariff threat still looms as Samsung launches Newberry plant

The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
The family had moved into a new home where they couldn’t keep the dog.More >>
The family had moved into a new home where they couldn’t keep the dog.More >>
The little girl was alone in the unlocked car for around 30 minutes, authorities say.More >>
The little girl was alone in the unlocked car for around 30 minutes, authorities say.More >>
PENSACOLA, FL (WFXG) - Dozens of Mary B's frozen bagged biscuit products are being recalled voluntarily by Hom/Ade Food, Inc. due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. According to new release from the company, no illnesses connected to the product have been reported. The product's manufacturer, an outside co-packer, found the problem during a product sampling. The products are sold in stores after being distributed to the following states: Alabama...More >>
PENSACOLA, FL (WFXG) - Dozens of Mary B's frozen bagged biscuit products are being recalled voluntarily by Hom/Ade Food, Inc. due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. According to new release from the company, no illnesses connected to the product have been reported. The product's manufacturer, an outside co-packer, found the problem during a product sampling. The products are sold in stores after being distributed to the following states: Alabama...More >>
What has been a fairly routine exam for previous officeholders has taken on outsized importance in the age of Trump, given the tone of some of his tweets, comments attributed to some of his close advisers and Trump's recent slurring of words on national TV.More >>
What has been a fairly routine exam for previous officeholders has taken on outsized importance in the age of Trump, given the tone of some of his tweets, comments attributed to some of his close advisers and Trump's recent slurring of words on national TV.More >>
There’s been unanswered questions, outrage, and shock, after the word spread. That word, a vulgar one, allegedly came from President Donald Trump’s mouth inside of the Oval Office, during a meeting on immigration.More >>
There’s been unanswered questions, outrage, and shock, after the word spread. That word, a vulgar one, allegedly came from President Donald Trump’s mouth inside of the Oval Office, during a meeting on immigration.More >>
Flu is blanketing the US, but officials think it may decline soon.More >>
Flu is blanketing the US, but officials think it may decline soon.More >>
Irmo police announced the arrest of a Columbia man stemming from a shooting investigation on Jan. 10.More >>
Irmo police announced the arrest of a Columbia man stemming from a shooting investigation on Jan. 10.More >>
South Carolina's newest manufacturing plant is set to have its grand opening Friday even as fears abound about aggressive tariffs that could ultimately put the new plant in jeopardy.More >>
South Carolina's newest manufacturing plant is set to have its grand opening Friday even as fears abound about aggressive tariffs that could ultimately put the new plant in jeopardy.More >>
South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham was in the room when President Donald Trump reportedly referred to several third-world and African countries as a derogatory term during a bipartisan meeting on immigration.More >>
South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham was in the room when President Donald Trump reportedly referred to several third-world and African countries as a derogatory term during a bipartisan meeting on immigration.More >>
All lanes have reopened on I-20 westbound near Broad River Road exit following a collision.More >>
All lanes have reopened on I-20 westbound near Broad River Road exit following a collision.More >>
Friday marked the first week of Brookland Cayce High School and Airport High School working together to build walls for homes in need.More >>
Friday marked the first week of Brookland Cayce High School and Airport High School working together to build walls for homes in need.More >>