LIVE NOW: Tariff threat still looms as Samsung launches Newberry plant

The Newberry plant is already set to employ 350 to make washing machines in South Carolina. (Source: Samsung)

South Carolina's newest manufacturing plant is set to have its grand opening Friday even as fears abound about aggressive tariffs that could ultimately put the new plant in jeopardy.

Samsung Electronics' Newberry-based plant will receive the pomp and circumstance of yore as politicians, state, and local officials will appear to tout America and South Carolina's manufacturing future.

RELATED: Watch live on your smartphone or mobile device.

But tariffs proposed by Samsung competitor Whirlpool believes the government should penalize the company's existing imports of washers from South Korea, where Samsung is based.

Eventually, Samsung should employ 1,000 workers in Newberry. However, a company exec said Friday that he doesn’t think a thousand will be enough and seemed to promise more.

Samsung's grand opening will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.