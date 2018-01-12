North Main Street open again following gas line break - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

North Main Street open again following gas line break

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

North Man Street is now open following a gas line break.

The gas line break occurred between the 2800 block and the 3000 block of North Main Street Friday, Jan. 12 causing temporary traffic congestion.

