Sunrise crew gets a lesson in Globetrotting ahead of tonight's game

Tonight, the Harlem Globetrotters will take over Colonial Life Arena at 7 p.m. for their unrivaled family show.

But before they take to the court, the WIS Sunrise crew got to go one-on-one with one of the stars of the show at the Carolina Coliseum.

Tim Miller, Leland Pinder, and Mary King were shown the ropes from the Globetrotters first and only Puerto Rican-born player Orlando “El Gato” Melendez.

Melendez went to University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and appeared in two Final Fours in 1998 and 2000.

El Gato, which means cat in Spanish, says he got his name from his friends as a teen. When he would go to play on the basketball courts where he grew up, he would often be followed by stray cats. Melendez says it started because he accidentally d ropped food one day and they just continued to follow him.

Melendez has been touring with The Original Harlem Globetrotters for the last five years and says he loves every minute.

He especially enjoyed challenging the Sunrise crew to try and master some of the “Globie's” favorite moves.

Watch the video above to see how they did!

