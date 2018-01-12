Sheriff: Deputy fatally wounds man who took deputies on chase after he pulled out a handgun

What was supposed to be a traffic stop ended with a pursuit that ended with the driver shot dead after he showed a weapon to Lexington County Sheriff's deputies, according to the sheriff's department.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said his deputies attempted to pull over the man around 10 p.m. on Shumpert Road for a traffic violation.

However, Koon said, the man did not stop and instead sped away, leading deputies on a chase that ended on Mimosa Drive after the suspect's tires were flattened.

Koon said deputies walked up to the man's car and at that moment, he showed them a handgun. It was then that one of the deputies opened fire on the suspect, according to Koon.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

As is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident. Koon said the deputy is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the SLED investigation and an internal review of the incident.

