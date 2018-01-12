Crash on I-20 near Two Notch Road closes one lane - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Crash on I-20 near Two Notch Road closes one lane

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Crews are working the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 20 near the Two Notch Road exit as one lane of traffic is also closed.

Details remain limited, but the accident took place in the eastbound lane and SCE&G was called to the scene.

No word on anyone was injured. 

We've reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol for more information.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly