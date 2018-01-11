Lexington Police searching for suspects accused of shoplifting f - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington Police searching for suspects accused of shoplifting from Walmart

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

Lexington Police are searching for three individuals accused of being involved in a shoplifting incident at the Walmart on Sunset Boulevard.

It happened on January 4. Investigators say an employee was distracted while one of the suspects stole a new iPhone 8 plus.

The suspects were caught on surveillance video at the store and officers are hoping the public will be able to help identify them. 

