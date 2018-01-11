Wilson scores 2,000th career point vs. Auburn

A'ja Wilson had 19 points and 11 rebounds before leaving with a right ankle injury with 16 seconds left in No. 9 South Carolina's 71-63 win over Auburn on Thursday night.

South Carolina forward A’ja Wilson has accomplished a lot during her career with the Gamecocks.

On Thursday, she added one more milestone. In the first quarter of play, Wilson scored her 2,000th career point at USC.

"It's great," said Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley. "I think A'ja came here with goals in mind. I don't know if 2,000 points was a goal of hers, but certainly we knew that was kind of attainable for her just because she can score the basketball in a lot of different ways and we were glad to be a part of that milestone for her."

She becomes just the third player in program history to achieve this feat. She joins Sheila Foster and Shannon Johnson on the list.

"It was great knowing that she got that milestone," said Gamecocks guard Tyasha Harris. "When everyone stood up and started clapping, I was confused at first. I was like 'What happened?' Then, they told me. It was amazing. .She is an amazing person. I'm so happy for her."

Wilson did not finish Thursday's game after suffering a sprained right ankle late in the fourth quarter of the contest. Staley wasn't certain of how bad the sprain was leaving her availability for Sunday's 1 p.m. home game against Tennessee.

