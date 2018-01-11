Wilson scores 2,000th career point vs. Auburn

A'ja Wilson had 19 points and 11 rebounds before leaving with a right ankle injury with 16 seconds left in No. 9 South Carolina's 71-63 win over Auburn on Thursday night.More >>
Tua Tagovailoa may have led Alabama to a thrilling overtime win in Monday's National Championship; but he doesn't want that to overshadow the man he replaced at QB, Jalen Hurts.More >>
LSU has promoted Steve Ensminger to the position of offensive coordinator. He will be officially announced as the new OC during a news conference at noon.More >>
This week, Alabama's focus is on another conference game against Texas A&M, who Alabama head coach Nick Saban thinks will be the team's strongest opponent so far this season.More >>
South Carolina legend Marcus Lattimore will return to his alma mater's football program in an off-the-field role.More >>
LSU running back Derrius Guice will enter this year's NFL Draft.More >>
Montgomery's Hyundai plant is getting into the spirit for Monday's CFP National Championship Game with several "team spirit" events planned.More >>
Alabama is looking for its fifth national title in the last nine season. Georgia is going for its first national title in 38 years.More >>
Rick Karle and Paul Finebaum go back close to 25 years and even though they may not see one another often, they can pick up right where they left off.More >>
A first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection and the league leader in sacks and tackles for loss in 2017, Montez Sweat has unfinished business in Starkville as the defensive end announced Saturday morning that he will return to Mississippi State for his senior season in 2018.More >>
