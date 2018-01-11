Officers search for three people accused of stealing TV's from Harbison-area Walmart

Columbia Police are hoping the public can assist investigators in identifying three people in connection to an armed robbery at a Walmart in the Harbison area.

The three individuals are accused of stealing televisions from the Walmart located on the 300 block of Harbison Boulevard.

Officers say a gun was displayed during the crime.

Anyone who may recognize any of the three individuals is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

This trio is accused of stealing TV's from the Harbison-area Walmart early this morning. A gun was displayed during the crime. If you know the suspects, call Crimestoppers | 1-888-CRIME-SC. pic.twitter.com/NFy8WpnN1P — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 11, 2018

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.