RCSD Sheriff: No charges will be filed at this time in Black Pearl double murder case

Three men who were investigated in connection to the deadly shooting outside the Black Pearl Nightclub on Broad River Road last month, will not face any charges in relation to the murders of two brothers.

This new information comes from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, based on a decision made by the 5th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument after a stripper's money was stolen.

Deputies have determined that 24-year-old Jumanne Evans stole the stripper's money, setting off the chain of events that led to the deaths of Torance L. Peeples, 26, and Trevonne J. Judge, 23. Evans is facing a larceny charge.

28-year-old Travontay Myers was initially accused of taking the stripper's money. He's wanted out of Allendale County on a probation violation.

26-year-old Marcus Robinson was wounded in the shooting and was located at a Charlotte hospital being treated for his injuries. He is wanted out of Kershaw County for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies have also determined that one of the brothers killed in the shooting, Trevonne Judge, showed Robinson and Myers that he had a gun before Robinson went and got a gun from his car. Multiple shots were then fired from both parties.

Investigators still have not determined who fired the fatal shots, but again the three men questioned in the incident will not face charges in connection to the murder.

Following the shooting, Richland County filed an injunction to permanently shut down the Black Pearl nightclub. Sheriff Lott said the Black Pearl frustrates him and that the club is operating as an illegal strip club, which likely was the cause of the shooting.

