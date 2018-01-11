4-year-old SC boy dies in fire, made honorary firefighter

James Raugh, 4, of McCormick, SC died in a house fire. He is now an honorary firefighter. SCPFFA/ Twitter

James Raugh, 4, of McCormick, SC died in a house fire alongside two younger siblings and father on Jan. 8.

James dreamed of being a firefighter and his family asked that first responders help send James “on duty” and post pictures with the hashtag #JRaughOnDuty.

Several departments across the state responded, including West Columbia Fire Department, and are honoring his memory by making him an honorary member of their units.

James Raugh(McCormick, SC),4,passed away from a house fire alongside his two younger siblings & father on Jan. 8th. James dreamed of being a firefighter when he grew up. His family has asked that he goes "on duty" in tankers,cruisers, ambulances,etc. in his memory. #JRaughOnDuty pic.twitter.com/2zmW7KrI6P — SCPFFA (@SCPFFA39) January 11, 2018

Soon, departments in states across the country including North Carolina, Texas and Kentucky followed suit in making James an honorary firefighter on their teams as well.

Nathan Raugh and 3 children perished in residential structure fire in McCormick Co., SC. James, the oldest, was only 4, and dreamed of being a fireman. Family would like to send James “on duty” before 1/12. James rides as Captain in Wallace, NC on Engine 256. #JRaughOnDuty pic.twitter.com/dCh2GOIRuu — Will Rumbold (@wrumbold) January 10, 2018

James is riding Ladder 3 for the Lexington Ky Fire Department today. RIP Little man. #JRaughOnDuty pic.twitter.com/z5mOoVBaEB — Mini Vader (@JTCropper) January 10, 2018

The family will be buried on January 12 in Greenwood, SC. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with funeral expenses. $12,350 has been raised so far.

