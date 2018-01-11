4-year-old SC boy dies in fire, made honorary firefighter - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

4-year-old SC boy dies in fire, made honorary firefighter

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
James Raugh, 4, of McCormick, SC died in a house fire. He is now an honorary firefighter. SCPFFA/ Twitter James Raugh, 4, of McCormick, SC died in a house fire. He is now an honorary firefighter. SCPFFA/ Twitter
James Raugh, 4, of McCormick, SC died in a house fire alongside two younger siblings and father on Jan. 8.

James dreamed of being a firefighter and his family asked that first responders help send James “on duty” and post pictures with the hashtag #JRaughOnDuty.

Several departments across the state responded, including West Columbia Fire Department, and are honoring his memory by making him an honorary member of their units.

Soon, departments in states across the country including North Carolina, Texas and Kentucky followed suit in making James an honorary firefighter on their teams as well.

The family will be buried on January 12 in Greenwood, SC. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with funeral expenses. $12,350 has been raised so far. 

