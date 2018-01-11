Wilson named to Wooden Award midseason watch list - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Wilson named to Wooden Award midseason watch list

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Connect
South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson (22) drives to the hoop against College of Charleston forward Brianna Boyd (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson (22) drives to the hoop against College of Charleston forward Brianna Boyd (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Dawn Staley always calls A’ja Wilson "the best player in the country.”

On Thursday, the former Heathwood Hall star was listed among the best of the best this season in the Wooden Award midseason watch list. Wilson is one of 25 players to make the list for the nation’s most prestigious honor in college basketball.

Wilson, a three-time All-American, is no stranger to this list. This is the fourth time she’s been selected as one of the elite players on the watch list. She’s also been a finalist for the award each of the last two years. Wilson even made the award’s final ballot as a freshman in 2015.

Currently, Wilson leads the Gamecocks in points per game (23.5), rebounds per game (11.1), minutes played (408), and blocks (48).

South Carolina takes on Auburn at 7 p.m. tonight at Colonial Life Arena. The game can be seen on SEC Network+.

Wooden Award Midseason Top 25
Kristine Anigwe, California
Ariel Atkins, Texas
Monique Billings, UCLA
Kalani Brown, Baylor
Lexie Brown, Duke
Jordin Canada, UCLA
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
Napheesa Collier, UConn
Sophie Cunningham, Missouri
Asia Durr, Louisville
Katelynn Flaherty, Michigan
Megan Gustafson, Iowa
Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon
Brooke McCarty, Texas
Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State
Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State
Jaime Nared, Tennessee
Kia Nurse, UConn
Arike Ogunbowale, Notre Dame
Mercedes Russell, Tennessee
Katie Lou Samuelson, UConn
Shakayla Thomas, Florida State
Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State
Gabby Williams, UConn
A'ja Wilson, South Carolina 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly