Wilson named to Wooden Award midseason watch list

South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson (22) drives to the hoop against College of Charleston forward Brianna Boyd (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Dawn Staley always calls A’ja Wilson "the best player in the country.”

On Thursday, the former Heathwood Hall star was listed among the best of the best this season in the Wooden Award midseason watch list. Wilson is one of 25 players to make the list for the nation’s most prestigious honor in college basketball.

Wilson, a three-time All-American, is no stranger to this list. This is the fourth time she’s been selected as one of the elite players on the watch list. She’s also been a finalist for the award each of the last two years. Wilson even made the award’s final ballot as a freshman in 2015.

Currently, Wilson leads the Gamecocks in points per game (23.5), rebounds per game (11.1), minutes played (408), and blocks (48).

South Carolina takes on Auburn at 7 p.m. tonight at Colonial Life Arena. The game can be seen on SEC Network+.

Wooden Award Midseason Top 25

Kristine Anigwe, California

Ariel Atkins, Texas

Monique Billings, UCLA

Kalani Brown, Baylor

Lexie Brown, Duke

Jordin Canada, UCLA

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

Napheesa Collier, UConn

Sophie Cunningham, Missouri

Asia Durr, Louisville

Katelynn Flaherty, Michigan

Megan Gustafson, Iowa

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon

Brooke McCarty, Texas

Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State

Jaime Nared, Tennessee

Kia Nurse, UConn

Arike Ogunbowale, Notre Dame

Mercedes Russell, Tennessee

Katie Lou Samuelson, UConn

Shakayla Thomas, Florida State

Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State

Gabby Williams, UConn

A'ja Wilson, South Carolina

